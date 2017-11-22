Thanksgiving travelers have surprisingly easy trips at KCI this holiday eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This Thanksgiving Eve, it's down to the wire, and a lot of last minute thanksgiving travelers are still taking to the sky.

But most told Fox 4's Robert Townsend it's no pressure at all at KCI.

"Actually, it was pretty quick," traveler Tamela Handie said.

The Kansas City resident feared she'd run into all kinds of airport madness and pre-holiday headaches at a packed KCI. But surprisingly, that wasn't so for the Dallas-bound traveler and many others.

"I was thinking that the long lines were gonna be very long; traffic would be backed up," she said, "but I was able to get in (and) get in line probably in less than two minutes."

According to AAA, when it come to trekking to that Thanksgiving getaway, a majority of Americans favor getting behind the wheel. It's estimated 43 million people — that's 89 percent — are driving to their destinations. Almost four million — or 1.6 percent — are flying.

In the end, KCI was packed but pain-free for many travelers.

"It was great. We arrived 25 minutes early," traveler Joel Houser said. "It's been a good travel day. No problems."