The FOX 4 weather team predicts when — and how much — snow will hit Kansas City this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- How much snow will the Kansas City area see this winter?

Fox 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Carli Ritter, Joe Lauria and Michelle Bogowith teamed up to answer that question and many more winter weather ponderings.

Watch chief meteorologist Mike Thompson's recap of the winter forecast in the video player above.

A quick preview: Fox 4's weather team is predicting a snowier winter than the past two years. Of course, that's not saying much, considering how little snow Kansas City has seen the past two winters.

There's potential for a lot of snow opportunities this winter, but they might not be very big snowfalls.

There's also good potential for freezing rain and ice, which KC hasn't seen much of in past winters.