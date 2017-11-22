With bars busy on Thanksgiving Eve, police urge for sober rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police say people are out on the roads for the holiday, but you might be surprised at where many folks are on Thanksgiving Eve.

Mike McGuire comes home every year for Thanksgiving. He said Wednesday night at the Quaff Bar and Grill on Broadway is part of tradition.

“I like to stop by my favorite place. Coldest beer in town!” McGuire said.

The staff said they order extra liquor for one of the busiest nights of the year.

“We typically see a huge crowd here on Wednesday night before Thanksgiving, definitely a big night for us,” bartender Roman Orlt said.

Along with big crowds comes big responsibility — on those serving and those drinking — to make sure everyone gets home safely.

“We actually have a taxi service just right here," Orlt said. "We just speed dial it for anybody who needs a ride.”

“That’s why Uber is terrific. Uber back and forth and you’re good to go!” McGuire said.

Police said they’re out watching the roads. Law enforcement has said this year is expected to be one of the most highly traveled Thanksgivings in recent history.

“Especially during the holiday season everybody likes to come back, get great drinks, meet all their friends and family that have been here for years," Orlt said. "There’s no reason to get in trouble this holiday season.”

Most any bar can call you a cab or a ride, but law enforcement also recommends a free app from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration called “Safer Ride.” It’s available on Google Play and Apple’s iTunes Store.