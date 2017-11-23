A thankful spirit: Woman who had leg amputated then lost hearing accepts challenges with joy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Christina Stephens, an occupational therapist, chose to have a below the knee amputation after an accident left her foot badly mangled. Before her surgery, she decided to create AmputeeOT, a YouTube channel where she offers tips for doing daily tasks, discusses some of the challenges of life with an amputation, and takes up new hobbies such as aerial silks acrobatics. About a year after her amputation, Stephens started losing her hearing. She also details that process in her YouTube channel.

Video by Cristina M. Fletes