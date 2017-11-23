Co-worker says couple killed in I-29 wrong-way crash were ‘nicest people’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A relative tells FOX 4 the innocent victims, killed in a wrong way car crash early Thanksgiving morning, were her beloved brother, 40 year old Nelson Guzman and his long-time girlfriend, Norma Erazo.

Yani Guzman says her brother and his companion lived in Kansas City, Kansas.

Yani, doesn’t speak any English, but in a text message she told Fox 4's Robert Townsend her brother was “a loving father of two adult kids who live in Maryland and she says Nelson had many dreams he wanted to fulfill.”

Just after midnight Thanksgiving morning Nelson Guzman’s dreams suddenly ended.

Police say a man, who may have been drinking, sped down I-29 near Barry Road in a Honda Pilot, going the wrong way.

Investigators say the guy traveled north in the southbound lanes and slammed head-on into the Nelson Guzman and his girlfriend’s blue, Honda CRV.

Nelson and Norma died instantly.

Police say paramedics took the wrong-way driver, who’s in his 30’s, to the hospital with “moderate injuries.”

Meantime, Nelson Guzman’s sister says the Thanksgiving tragedy “is difficult for my family and my parents. I do not have the words to explain how i feel. It’s devastating, “