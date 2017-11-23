Colorado woman’s decades-long search for biological father pays off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Colorado woman hugged her biological father for the first time at Denver International Airport.

(Watch the video above to see her nervously await his arrival, followed by their first meeting, their first hug.)

Jen Torrez of Broomfield, Colo., was given up for adoption as a newborn. When she was 5 weeks old, she was adopted by a wonderful family.

At 18, she decided to look for her biological mother and father. She tracked down her half-brother and mother but at 42-years-old, she still hadn't found her father.

Her adoptive mother was fully supportive of the search

"Initially I was apprehensive because I've heard stories of birth parents not wanting their identity known," Jolene Quigley said.

Torrez spent hours and years, and became a DNA detective of sorts. Her work paid off.

A DNA sample from her half-brother helped find the man she'd spent a lifetime looking for. Torrez recalled the moment she picked up the phone.

"I called him and then I told him you're my father," she said.

Torrez met James Cluck, 70, a Vietnam veteran, for the first time at gate C42, where he became an instant grandfather to Torrez's four sons.