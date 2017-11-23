Fascinating memories of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a favorite holiday tradition for many families. Here’s the fascinating story of the rise of this iconic holiday tradition.

This is the 91st year.

In 1924, Macy’s opened the World’s Largest Store and to celebrate, decided to put on a parade.

The first parade featured animals from the Central Park Zoo and floats that matched the store’s window displays.

The route was longer back then– about 6 miles long.

The parade was so popular, Macy’s promised it would be back next year. It has happened every year except from 1942-1944 during WWII.

In 1927, they stopped using live animals from the zoo. Balloons became a big hit and back then, they released the balloons after the parade. If you found one of the released balloons, you were awarded with a $50 Macy’s gift certificate.

Why did that stop? You guessed it– a safety issue. Watch the video for some great black-and-white photos and the specific reason they stopped releasing the balloons!

If watching the parade is an annual tradition– enjoy!!