Fond traditions at the Plaza lighting ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Thousands of people attended Thursday evenings annual Plaza Lighting Ceremony. It's a tradition that many families in the Metro look forward to year after year.

"They play Christmas songs and they just light up all of these buildings and stuff," said 9-year-old Victoria Sherf.

Her mom says since moving from New York she's had to establish new family traditions and the Plaza Lighting has become their new normal.

"I’ve lived here 12 years and the Rockefeller Center tree was our tradition, and now the Plaza Lights are our tradition.

Many others who attended the event say they have fond memories of coming to the Plaza Lighting since they were kids.

"We’re here recreating a family tradition. We used to come when we were in college and younger and see the Christmas Carol every year, so we’ve come back this year to see the lighting and do Christmas shopping," said Quinn Warren.

The plaza lighting has been around for nearly 90 years. For some families coming to see the lighting is a tradition they started with grandparents, and they're now bringing their kids.