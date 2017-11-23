× Fox 4’s recipes for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner

Turkey

Serves 10 (1-1.5lb/person)

Ingredients:

15 lb turkey

1 T dry sage

1 T dry rosemary

1 T dry thyme

1 T dry parsley

3 T (approximately 3 cloves) garlic, minced

1-2 T olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 onion (chopped in quarters & stuffed in turkey cavity)

1 apple (chopped in quarters & stuffed in turkey cavity)

2 celery stalks (cut into sticks & stuffed in turkey cavity)

1 stick butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Mix all the spices, salt and pepper together in a bowl. Rub under and over the skin of the turkey with olive oil. Put butter slices under the skin of the turkey. Put spice mix under the skin and over the skin. Stuff the turkey with the onion, apple/orange and celery. Put any extra spices inside of the bird. Put any extra onions, apples or celery underneath the bird to enhance the drippings. Bake at 325 degrees for three hours or until internal temperature of 180 degrees in the thigh or 165 degrees in the breast. Place tin foil loosely over the top of the bird about 2/3 of the way through cooking. Make sure to cover the breast and drumsticks. This will help the skin not get too browned and prevent any drying out of the breast. Once the internal temperature is reached take the bird out and let it rest for at least 15 minutes. Reserve any drippings from the turkey for the gravy.

Granny’s sweet potato casserole

Ingredients:

3c sweet potatoes, mashed (canned is fine)

1c granulated sugar

1 stick of butter, melted

1 egg, beaten

Combine all ingredients in medium bowl with an electric mixer. Pour in a greased baking dish and set aside while making toppings.

Topping:

1 stick of butter

1/2 c flour

1c brown sugar

1t vanilla

Mix together in a small bowl and pour on top of potatoes.

1c chopped pecans

Sprinkle pecans over the topping and bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes.

Mark Alford’s mama’s dressing

1 large recipe of cornbread crumbled

1 small package Pepperidge Farm seasonal crumbs

2 cans of boiling chicken broth

3/4 can water–or as desired

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 bunch of celery

2 green onions

Sautee in 1/2 or more stick of butter until crisp tender.

Mix all together, adding 1 tsp. either sage or poultry seasoning

Pumpkin pie

Ingredients:

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 large eggs

1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin

1 can (12 fl. oz.) evaporated milk

1 unbaked 9-inch (4-cup volume) deep-dish pie shell

Whipped cream (optional)

MIX sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger and cloves in small bowl. Beat eggs in large bowl. Stir in pumpkin and sugar-spice mixture. Gradually stir in evaporated milk.

POUR into pie shell.

BAKE in preheated 425° F oven for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350° F; bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for 2 hours. Serve immediately or refrigerate. Top with whipped cream before serving.