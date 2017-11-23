× Jackson Co. Jail guard fighting for his life after inmate brutally beats him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County correctional officer is fighting for his life after a vicious attack inside the jail late Wednesday night.

The Jackson County jail has come under heavy fire in recent months, resulting from multiple reports concerning the safety of inmates and guards. An outside auditor called the jail a “crisis” earlier this year. Many say this assault is more reason to be concerned.

County officials say around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a corrections officer was the victim in a brazen attack by an inmate.

Sources tell FOX 4 the guard was sitting alone at his desk, supervising a pod that is considered highly dangerous. The guard was reportedly left alone to supervise more than 35 inmates.

Sources say one inmate who had been let out of his cell to shower, came up to the guard from behind and started brutally beating him. At one point, we’re told the guard blacked out and was hit with some kind of blunt object. Sources say the attack went on for eight minutes before another corrections officer noticed and called for help.

The guard was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This attack comes just one week after County Executive Frank White announced a new task force to examine all the issues inside the county jail, and whether it makes more sense to fix the problems or build a new jail.

White released a statement following Wednesday’s attack:

“Our corrections officers are dedicated, hard-working professionals, who have the difficult job of ensuring the safety and welfare of inmates. They are an important component of our criminal justice system. I admire the work they do to keep our community safe and they deserve to be treated with respect. As I’ve stated numerous times, the safety and security of our corrections officers will always be of utmost importance.

My administration and I take these assaults very seriously. Such violent behavior by inmates toward our corrections officers will not be tolerated. It is our hope that the person responsible for this assault will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the corrections officer who was injured in this assault. We are fully committed to supporting the corrections officer and his family throughout this difficult process.”

Meanwhile, jail employees are scared to come to work and worry attacks like the one Wednesday night will embolden other inmates.

County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker sent out a message on Twitter saying, “I’m praying for a Jackson County jail guard fighting for his life after a vicious attack by an inmate. Charges are forthcoming – And I’ll continue to pray. But that’s not enough. Change is needed…now.”