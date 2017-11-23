Watch Live: Share Thanksgiving morning with the Fox 4 Morning Show team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fox 4 Morning Show family is preparing another Thanksgiving meal for all their colleagues working on Thanksgiving. Fox 4’s Michelle Bogowith is taking care of the turkey. Mark Alford is making his mama’s dressing. Kim Byrnes is in charge of the sweet potato casserole. Kathy Quinn is making her husband Ian’s mashed potatoes (Or is Ian making them?) Karli is in charge of the pumpkin pies.

We’d love for you to join us for our annual Thanksgiving meal on the Fox 4 Morning Show. Turn on your TVs to Fox 4 or watch in our livestream!

Click here for the recipes.

Not seeing the livestream player? Click here to open it in another window. (Note: After the Morning Show is over, subsequent newscasts will stream in the live player.)