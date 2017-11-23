× Wrong-way driver on I-29 kills two people Thanksgiving morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed when another driver, going the wrong way on Interstate-29 crashed into them head-on.

It was about 12:30 a.m., Thanksgiving morning when police say a man in his 30s was driving a Honda at a high rate of speed and going northbound in the southbound lanes on I-29 near Barry Road.

The driver hit a Honda Civic head-on, with a man and woman inside. They were killed.

Investigators believe the man had been drinking. He was taken to the hospital and his condition was unknown. Police have not released names of the victims or the wrong-way driver.