KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fox 4 has crews placed all over the metro keeping an eye on the lines at your favorite stores as shoppers look for the best deals on Black Friday.

You can watch Fox 4 live in the live stream player above, or you can scroll on for a look at the reports from each store.

Oak Park Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toys R Us Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Academy of Sports Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pink at Zona Rosa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bass Pro in Olathe