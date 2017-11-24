Don’t just heat your leftovers up, use them to create these two dishes from Renee Kelly’s Harvest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Forget just tossing those Thanksgiving leftovers on a plate and tossing them into the microwave. Chef Renee Kelly of Renee Kelly's Harvest visited Fox 4 with two recipes that will help you clear out the refrigerator and put dinner on the table.

Turkey and Waffles

Serves 4

Waffle

3 C. Stuffing or dressing

1 ea egg, beaten

2 Tbs water

½ C. Sweet potato casserole leftovers

Turkey

1 lb turkey sliced medium thick, (¾” thick)

1 C. buttermilk

2 ea eggs beaten

1Tbs. worcestershire

2 C. all purpose flour

2tsp. Pepper

2 Tbs.. Salt

2 tsp. Paprika

2 C. vegetable oil

Syrup

1C. Leftover cranberry relish

3/4 C. maple syrup

Wafflle

Mix together all ingredients. The waffle “batter” should be as moist as when the stuffing came out of the oven the first time

Heat a waffle maker according to the directions, spray with pan release spray.

Press the waffle batter on the waffle maker, and crimp until done.

Carefully remove and portion the waffle on plates

Turkey

Whisk together the butter milk and worcestershire in a bowl. Set aside.

Mix together the all purpose flour, pepper, salt and paprika, in a separate bowl.

Dip the turkey slices carefully in the flour mixture, followed by the egg and buttermilk mixture, and then back in the flour mixture, making sure all the turkey is covered.

In a heavy bottom pan, heat the oil to medium. Carefully place each piece of turkey in the pan. Cook until golden brown on one side (about 2-3 minutes) then flip. Cook until the the whole slice is golden brown. Repeat until all the turkey is pan fried.

Syrup

Place ingredients in a sauce pot. Heat on medium low heat. Heat until the cranberry relish starts to dissolve. Whisk until well incorporated.

Serve warm over the turkey and waffles.

Turkey Tetrazzini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

1½ lb of spaghetti broken in half.

4 slices bacon

2 Tbs butter

1 lb. mushrooms, sliced

½ tsp. salt

3 Tbs onion, minced

1 Tbs garlic, minced

1 C. white wine

⅓ C. all purpose flour

2 Cups chicken or turkey broth

1 Cup heavy cream

3 Cups leftover turkey, shredded

1 C. peas, frozen

1C. Grated Monterey Jack Cheese

1C. Grated Parmesan Cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Cup Panko Bread Crumbs

Directions:

Cook the pasta until al dente. Drain, rinse and set aside.

Heat a heavy bottomed sauce pan and fry the bacon until crispy. Remove the bacon and reserve for later

Add the butter to the pan and the mushrooms, salt and onions. Saute for 4-5 minutes. Add the garlic, and saute for 1 minute. Add the white wine and simmer for 2 minutes.

Sprinkle in the all purpose flour and stir well, until it’s incorporated, about 2 minutes. Add the broth and heavy cream. Whisk and bring to a boil.

Add the turkey, and peas, bring to a simmer. Remove from heat and stir in the Monterey Jack cheese, grated parmesan,Chopped bacon, from earlier, and the cooked pasta. Season to taste

Place in a greased baking dish and sprinkle to top with the panko bread crumbs. I also like to add a little more parmesan cheese on the top.

Bake in a 350 degrees oven for 20 minutes or until it is bubbly on the sides.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.