On mission to find man’s killer year after he was killed while answering the door, family hopes increase in reward will bring clues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Imagine opening your front door, being held at gunpoint, then shot. That’s what Kansas City Police say happened to 49-year-old Arthur Lee Mourning, Jr. on Thanksgiving Eve last year. His family is hoping an increased reward will finally help bring his killer to justice.

Trina Dodson describes her baby brother Arthur Lee Mourning as a good guy with a handsome smile, who loved his family deeply.

“He just kept us together. We knew when he came around that he was going to be the life of the party always, but he was still quiet. Didn’t mess with people. Didn’t bother anyone. So that’s why we’re so shocked that this has happened because he was just an overall good guy,” said Dodson.

On November 23, 2016, police say Arthur, who loved ones called “Lee Lee” heard someone knocking on his door. When he answered, the suspect robbed him at gunpoint then shot and killed the father of six, and took off.

“For someone to be so selfish and to take my brother’s life, it’s just appalling. It’s shocking and it’s very hurtful,” Dodson said.

Lee Lee’s sister says there were people on the street who saw everything happen. But yet a year later, the suspect hasn’t been identified and no arrests have been made.

“We can’t begin to heal until we know who did this,” Dodson said.

That’s why her family is adding cash to the Crime Stoppers fund for information leading to an arrest. The reward is now up to $5,500.

“So I’m asking that whoever it is if you know who it is just please turn them in. The money’s yours. We don’t care about the money. My brother’s life is more valuable than what you took from him,” Dodson said.

She’s just hoping the extra cash might be enough motivation for someone who knows what happened to Lee Lee to finally step up and do the right thing and provide the answers her family so desperately needs.

If you have any information that can help, contact the Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.KCcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the new mobile app, P3TIPS, on Google Play or the Apple iOS stores for free. Information leading to an arrest and/or filing of charges could be eligible for up to $5,500.00 in reward money. All information given is anonymous.