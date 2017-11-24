× Joining in on the Black Friday deals, Chiefs offer discounted tickets and gear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In addition to all the sales at the department stores, the Kansas City Chiefs are running their own deal on tickets and gear.

As part of the Black Friday Pass you can score tickets to either the Chiefs vs. Bills game on Sunday, Nov. 26 or the Chiefs vs. Charges game on Saturday, Dec. 16 for just $25 each.

Then once you get your hands on tickets, you can switch over to the Chiefs Pro Shop to get some gear to keep you warm and looking spirited.

The pro shop is offering 25-percent off of any order or 30-percent off of any order over $30. Just use the code “BUYMORE” to get the deal.

The deal does not extend to jerseys, Salute to Service gear, select Nike gear, limited quantity items, Dooney & Bourke, or the Alex & Ani collection.

The deals only last until 10:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, so happy shopping, KC.