LIVE: First Winterfest kicks off at Worlds of Fun to get KC in the holiday spirit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun’s first Winterfest kicks off Friday night at the beloved Kansas City amusement park.

For the first time ever, Worlds of Fun is celebrating Christmas, and they have a lot of unique activities planned for you and your family.

The park spent the last year and a half planning for this holiday celebration.

There are 10 different live shows throughout Winterfest — and the performers can’t wait. Tickets start at $25.