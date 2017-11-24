Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan deliver Oscar worthy performances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the Netflix movie "Mudbound" two men return home from World War II to work on a farm in rural Mississippi, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war. However, it's the women characters portrayed by Grammy Awrad winning singer Mary J. Blige and Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan that excel. Both deliver Oscar worthy performances in director Dee Rees heartfelt and moving examination of race and class in 1940s America. The two talked to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards about their roles, working with Rees and dealing with all that mud.