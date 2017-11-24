On the 70 degree day after Thanksgiving, Kansas City Zoo is packed with visitors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It seems if you weren’t shopping Friday, you were at the zoo. It was crammed with people enjoying the gorgeous November day.

The zoo had at least two special events going on that drew the largest crowds.

Santa visited the penguins at their four-year-old penguin exhibit. He wore his scuba equipment and marched in with them, then waved to the crowd watching through the window. (Watch the fun in the Facebook Live video!)

Another busy spot was the otter habitat. There’s a new little one there named Otis, who made his first public appearance on Friday. People were excited to see him as well.

“His parents are very cautious and very over-protective so he’s doing great,” said Cinnamon Williams, zoo curator for 19 years. “The name was something that the public picked so everybody wants to see what he looks like, how small he is and how cute he is.”

Otis is the first Asian small-clawed otter that has been bred at the zoo in many years.