TULALIP, Wash. — We all have some sort of Thanksgiving tradition.

For JJ Childers of Snohomish County, Washington, it’s trying to be first in line for the Black Friday sale at the Tulalip Cabela’s.

This year, the 18-year-old camped out for three days — since Monday night, 80 hours before the 5 a.m. doorbuster opening, KOMO reports.

It’s his fifth year doing so, since he was 13 years old.

So what’s he hoping to snag on Black Friday? Find out in the video player above.