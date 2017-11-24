Police looking for suspect after man allegedly robs Overland Park bank with weapon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas City division of the FBI is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery, officials say.

Police say a man entered the Capitol Federal Savings Bank on Santa Fe Drive in Overland Park, Kansas, around 5:34 p.m. Friday. The man showed a weapon and demanded money.

After receiving the money, police say the man fled on foot. No one was injured.

Police described the man as about 5-foot-6, medium build with brown/tan skin and wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, a beige facial mask, beige shoes and dark pants. Officials are not releasing surveillance photos at this time, the FBI said.