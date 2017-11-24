× Santa Claus arrives at Crown Center to hear Christmas wishes from all ages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Santa Claus arrived Friday at Crown Center in a horse-drawn carriage and hundreds if not thousands of people were there to greet him, then stood in line to sit on his lap and tell him their Christmas wishes.

Santa’s Gingerbread Station and Santa will be at Crown Center through December 24.

Friday evening at 5:30 p.m., the 100-foot-tall Mayor’s Christmas Tree will light up for the season. Mayor Sly James and Jake Reid, Sporting Kansas City president, will flip the switch. Kansas City’s Mayor’s Christmas Tree is one of the nation’s tallest. Click here for a story by Fox 4’s Rob Collins on Nov. 2nd, when the tree was just arriving in pieces.

For other events at Crown Center, click here.

For a longer tour of Santa’s Gingerbread Station, click here for a Facebook Live.