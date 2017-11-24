× Three women in custody after driver nearly runs over officers and leads police on cross-state chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three women are in custody after leading officers on a police chase from the Legends to KCMO, police say.

KCK emergency dispatch said officers attempted to stop a vehicle Friday afternoon for a misdemeanor theft at the Legends. The driver of the vehicle nearly hit officers before fleeing the scene.

The officer was not hurt, police said.

The chase ended in Kansas City, Missouri, at 38th Street and Indiana Avenue, where the three women were taken into police custody. One woman is being taken to the hospital, police said.

Fox 4 will update this story as more information is made available.