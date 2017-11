KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were arrested after a police chase that crossed state lines on Saturday.

The chase began at the Legends when, according to police, they tried to stop a car for theft. The person driving that car then tried to run over another officer.

The driver took off and made to KCMO’s east side before police were able to stop it at 38th and Indiana.

There were no injuries. Police have not yet released any suspect information.