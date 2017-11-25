Lafayette County, first of six metro teams to play this weekend, falls short in football state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lafayette County was the first of six metro football teams to play in state championship games this weekend.

The Huskers were outscored 21-6 in the fourth quarter of the Missouri Class 2 final, and lost to No. 1 Lamar 37-20 in Columbia.

Quarterback Kinser Madison tossed three touchdown passes for Lafayette County, but he was also sacked five times. The Huskers finish the season 14-1.

Five more metro schools will play in state championship games on Saturday.

Undefeated Staley meets Pattonville in the Missouri Class 5 final. The Maryville Spoofhounds face Mt. Vernon in Class 3.

In Kansas, Blue Valley North will play defending champ Derby in the Class 6A championship. St. Thomas Aquinas (Class 5A) will try to win its first state title in football. Bishop Miege plays for its fourth straight state title in Class 4A-I.