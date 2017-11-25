Lee’s Summit woman reunites with mom 51 years later after a chance meeting in Fox 4’s Facebook comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A metro woman has been reunited with her mother for the first time in 51 years thanks to a chance meeting in the comments section of the Fox 4 Facebook page.

“We just hugged. I can't describe the hug, and then my mother, hugging her for the first time, seeing her was something special I'll never forget," Cindi Woratzeck said.

Woratzeck said she was just two years old when her father took her and moved to a different state. At a time before Facebook and cell phones, her young mom, who was just 20 at the time, didn’t have the resources to track down her daughter.

“For a long time (I) never thought that I would ever meet them. I didn't even know if she was still alive,” Woratzeck said.

About six months ago, she said she saw a story on Fox 4's Facebook page about someone who was reunited with their family after 30 years. She commented under the post saying she wishes she could find her mom, too.

A local man replied to her comment, saying he could help, so she took a chance and gave him her mom's name and some other basic information.

"Within 10 hours he called me and had every single record on her,” she said.

From there she was able to contact her mom and fly to Arizona to meet her and several other family members she never knew she had.

“I got to meet nieces and nephews and just everyone was there," Woratzeck said. "We just had a good time, and it was like we were never really apart. We've just always been a family."

The man behind the meeting, HeVonte Robinson, said he’s just happy to help.

"It amazes me every time; it never ceases to amaze me," he said. "I could do a million, and the millionth one will still amaze me."

Robinson recently started a private investigation company called Robinson Investigations, but he helped Cindi and several other families reunite for free while he was trying to establish a customer base.

“It's just a good, bubbly feeling that you get connecting people and being a part of that," he said. "It's a blessing to be a blessing."

And those who he’s helped hope their story can encourage others to keep searching for answers.

“Keep praying and hoping and just don't give up because they are out there and they are searching for you, too,” Woratzeck said.