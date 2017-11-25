Mizzou QB Drew Lock sets new SEC touchdown pass record in win over Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Missouri Tigers finished their season with their sixth straight win -- and Drew Lock set a couple of new records along the way.

It was a back-and-forth game. Arkansas led by 14 on two occasions, and the lead changed hands five times in the second half.

Lock fired three touchdown passes before halftime. The second one -- a 56-yard bomb to Emanuel Hall -- broke Chase Daniel's school record with 40 in a single season.

Lock's third touchdown pass -- a 10-yard pass to Albert Okwuegbunam -- broke the SEC single-season record and tied the game at 28-28.

J'Mon Moore caught Lock's fifth touchdown pass and gave Mizzou a 45-42 lead. After Arkansas tied it with a field goal, the Tigers regained the lead on tucker McCann's boot with five seconds left.

Ultimately, Mizzou won a shootout 48-45.

Lock had 448 yards passing, threw for five touchdowns and set a new SEC record with 43 touchdown passes in a single season.

The Tigers are 7-5 and await a bowl invitation.