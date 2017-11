JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle crash that claimed one life on Saturday.

Police said the crash happened on 50 Highway east of E. Easley Road in Jackson County, Mo. near Lee’s Summit, around 5:45 p.m.

Police did not provide details on how the crash happened, nor information on the victim at this time.

FOX 4 will provide updates as information is available.