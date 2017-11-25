KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the season gets colder, animals big and small are preparing for the big freeze. Science City's S.T.E.A.M. Team brought some creatures to the FOX 4 studio to teach us how some animals adapt to the changing weather.
S.T.E.A.M. Team shows how animals adapt to changing of the seasons
-
S.T.E.A.M. Team has fun with fossils
-
STEAM team brings in some of nature’s greatest climbers
-
Big 12 commissioner says KC’s love of college basketball is impressive
-
Fiona the baby hippo’s dad Henry dies
-
A pet chiropractor could help your furry friend feel better and be active again
-
-
Animal advocates picket at Arrowhead against Chiefs coaching intern Michael Vick
-
Video shows ‘horrific’ conditions at farm that sold turkeys nationwide
-
‘House of horrors’ animal shelter director faces slew of cruelty charges
-
With deer on the move in November, here’s how to stay safe on the road
-
Dozens of area schools come together to agree on code of conduct in sports
-
-
Joe’s Weather Blog: The 2017-18 Winter Weather Forecast (WED-11/22)
-
Dog found covered in latex paint up to its eyes
-
Fascinating memories of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade