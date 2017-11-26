Store evacuated, police on scene after shots fired at Lenexa Costco

LENEXA, Kan. — Police are at the scene of a shooting that took place at a Lenexa Costco on Sunday morning.

Reports came in around 11:45 a.m. of a possibly armed subject at the Lenexa Costco store on 95th Street.

Police are calling it a shooting, but did not say how many shots were fired, or if there are any injuries.

Lenexa police said at this time, it is not an active shooter situation.

The store was evacuated and a heavy police presence is still on scene.

