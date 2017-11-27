58-year-old Edwardsville, Kan., man identified as Lenexa Costco gunman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Police on Monday identified the man shot and killed at the Costco store in Lenexa on Sunday by an off-duty police officer, as Ronald O. Hunt, 58, of Edwardsville, Kan.**

Police say Hunt was inside the store at approximately 11:09 a.m., when he began yelling and threatening other customers with his gun.

A Kansas City, Kan., police officer, who was not on duty at the time, approached Hunt in the store after learning about his threats from fleeing customers, police say.

The off-duty officer, Cpt. Michael Howell, fired shots at the gunman, who died at the scene.

While we know very little about either man, Fox 4 has learned Howell has more than two decades of experience in law enforcement. According to KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler, Howell, "was confronted with a deadly force situation, during which time he discharged his firearm killing an armed assailant."

"Captain Howell has requested that the media respect him, his family and their request for privacy at this time," Chief Zeigler said in a statement Monday.

Since this case involves an officer, the Johnson County officer-involved shooting investigation team is leading the case.

Police initially said Hunt was from Kansas City, Kan., but later sent out a correction that he's from Edwardsville, Kan., which is about 14 miles away from Kansas City, Kan., at I-435 and Kaw Drive.