Christmas tree shortage, trucking problems cause scare for local Boy Scout troop that sells trees for fundraiser

MISSION, Kan. -- Boy Scout Troop 199 has been selling Christmas trees for more than 50 years.

But when a Christmas tree shortage crossed with a trucking snafu, the scouts wondered if they would have to close up shop early this year.

“We were pretty nervous about it. I mean, it kind of scares all of us when we’re running low on trees,” Troop 99's Camden Blake said.

Luckily, their second truck of trees finally arrived Monday.

“This is our only fundraiser for the year, and this helps the boys do High Venture, H. Roe Bartle (Scout Reservation), camp outs, rank advancements," said Kelly Boyle with Troop 199.

The trees are on sale at St. Michael Episcopal Church at 67th Street and Nall Avenue in Mission, Kansas.