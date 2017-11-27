Lee’s Summit wants to annex 95 acres of land for Paragon Star project and hopes KC gifts it to them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A Lee’s Summit developer building a multi-million dollar soccer complex has run into a snag – some of the land needed for the project is in Kansas City. So they are offering a unique proposal.

The developer of Paragon Star is asking Kansas City to give Lee’s Summit 95 acres of land.

This land sits to the north of 470 and View High Drive and the plan is to extend View High Drive straight north to better connect it to Bannister Road. But the land belongs to Kansas City – so they need their help to make this happen.

Developers broke ground on the $220-million Paragon Star project last fall, and they are building a youth soccer complex off 470 and View High Drive along with restaurants, retail, a hotel, homes and office buildings.

It will all be built on land owned by Lee’s Summit. But developers have thoughts of future expansion north on land owned by Kansas City.

Working with two cities on the same development can cause some complications, so the developer is asking Kansas City to give up 95 acres of undeveloped land to Lee’s Summit.

Kansas City officials have so far been supportive, but there are two concerns. One, once they give up the land, they will no longer have control over what is built on it. Secondly, they wonder how the extra traffic from Paragon Star might affect traffic on Bannister Road.

If you are interested, you can learn more about the Paragon Star project Monday night. A public meeting with the developers is set for seven o’clock at the South Patrol Police Station off Marion Park Drive in south Kansas City.

Kansas City leaders have delayed discussing whether to allow Lee’s Summit to annex these 95 acres until mid-December, so we’ll have to wait a couple more weeks to see what they decide.