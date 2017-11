Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With these mild temperatures, snow is not likely in our near future. But Digital Dave and his pals Atomic Andy and Mega Mecc say there's an alternative way to get snow whenever you want it.

Watch the video above to find out how you can do this at home with the kids.

Digital Dave said kids can get Instant Snow from Brookside Toy and Science or US Toy.

Click here to learn more about Mad Science.