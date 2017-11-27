Fox 4 pays it forward to local barber behind the Know Joey Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local barber who started a non-profit to inspire young men and help the community, received some well-deserved recognition for his work recently.

Joey Thomas started the Know Joey Foundation years ago and every year on Turkey Tuesday he collects turkeys to give out to the community.

"I’ve been working with him about 10 years," Quintin Randle told Fox 4 when nominating Thomas for the Pay-It-Forward Award. "I've seen the amount of work that goes into not only him, but his entire staff. Paying it forward is kind of my way of giving back to him."

Randle said Joey is unselfish and someone who really cares about his community.

Joey gratefully accepted the award and immediately placed the $300 that comes with it into a box collecting donations for the Know Joey Foundation. You can watch that special moment in the video player above.

