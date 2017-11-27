KC Chiefs’ continued struggles have even the most devoted Chiefs fans frustrated and worried

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Five losses in the last six weeks have made even the most die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fans walk closer to the edge of despair.

Vernon Rose, a season-ticket holder for three years, is one of them.

"It's been horrible. It's been horrible. It's been horrible, he said. "I'm still in shock. I can't think of the right words because I'm on camera, but it's been pretty horrible."

Rose said he's paid more than $3,300 for a pair of season tickets and each tough loss makes it harder for him to keep his tickets.

"They just lost to Northeast High School, so I mean, I don't want to pay all that money to see the Chiefs play the high school teams and lose," Rose said. "I'm out on that deal."

The Chiefs didn't lose to a high school team. They lost to the New York Giants, who at the time were 1-8 in Week 11. It's a tailspin that lifelong fans Gary Anderson and Brian Bavaro would have never believed they would see after the Chiefs began the year 5-0.

"I'm concerned that we will even make it out on top of our division this year" Anderson said. "It's scary. I just don`t know what happened to them. We're just choking on games we should win."

"I'm feeling frustrated that the defense is out there all the time, and they are making plays but the offense isn't." Bavaro said, "I don't like the doubt, man. We still are the front runner in our division right now even losing five out of the last six games."

But Kansas City musician and die-hard Chiefs fan Krizz Kaliko said there's still hope for the season, and it doesn't include benching starting quarterback Alex Smith.

"Look at what we already did earlier this year," he said. "When I look at how they were playing and how they even started playing even with the injuries that they had -- the weapons are there. Hill, Hunt and don't forget about dancing machine Kelce. I haven't seen enough dancing."

Kaliko is a fan of rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes but believes Smith has what it takes to get the Chiefs back to where they were at the start of the season.

"It's just any given Sunday anybody can win. That means we still have a shot. You saw what we did at the beginning of the year. We got it. We cannot give up," Kaliko said.

Rose isn't giving up up either, but he is about to give up his season tickets -- at least for this week.

"I'll probably watch it from home if I can sell these tickets that I bought for the season, and I'll just watch it with hope," Rose said.