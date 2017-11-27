× KC Holocaust survivor is the subject of film “Big Sonia”

In the last store in a defunct shopping mall, 91-year-old Sonia Warshawski – great-grandmother, businesswoman, and Holocaust survivor – ran the tailor shop she’d owned for more than thirty years. But when she’s served an eviction notice, the specter of retirement prompts Sonia to revisit her harrowing past as a refugee and witness to genocide. A poignant story of generational trauma and healing, BIG SONIA also offers a laugh-out-loud-funny portrait of the power of love to triumph over bigotry, and the power of truth-telling to heal us all.

Directors Todd Soliday, Leah Warshawski and Sonia will attend Q/A shows.

Friday 12:00, 2:30, 5:00, (7:30 with Q/A)

Saturday 11:45 (2:10 with Q/A), 5:15, ( 7:45 with Q/A)

Sunday 11:45, (2:10 with Q/A), 5:15

Monday-Thursday 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

