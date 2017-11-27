Little known about gunman killed at Lenexa Costco by off-duty KCK officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Ronald Hunt. That’s the name of the man who police say threatened people, brandished a gun, and caused a mad rush for the exits at Lenexa’s Costco, only to be killed by an off-duty Kansas City, Kansas police officer Sunday morning.

That Costco off Marshall Drive, near Interstate 35 and 95th Street, reopened Monday. It is business as usual now, though throughout the store, the conversation is the same: "Where where you during the shooting?" customers keep asking employees.

Police identified Ronald Hunt as the shooter, but tracking down anything about him proved very difficult.

His local address is listed as 9000 Woodend Road -- that’s Swift Trucking, his employer. On Sunday, when the Costco parking lot was surrounded with crime scene tape, a lone Swift semi truck sat in the middle. Lenexa police confirm that truck was Hunt’s.

For a time, law enforcement considered seeking the public’s help in finding Hunt’s next of kin; late Monday afternoon, they found some in California.

However, they still don’t have a motive for why the 58-year-old terrorized the Thanksgiving weekend shopping crowd, or why he chose the Costco as the location to do so.

However, late Monday evening, several Swift Trucking trailers were parked in the Costco loading bays. Police say they are still investigating whether he drove a route to Costco, was in the area, or was a shopper there.

Shoppers who were back at the wholesale retailer on Monday, less than 24 hours after the shooting happened, credited the off-duty KCK officer, Captain Mike Howell, with quick action that may have saved many lives.

“Thank God that police officer was there,” said Kelli Lassman.

Angela Greene agreed. “I’m glad he let his training take over,” she said, “and he was able to act, and nobody else was hurt.”