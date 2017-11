Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A man accused of killing a young mother is expected in court Monday.

This will be the third time Antoine Fielder has been tried in the murder of Kelsey Ewonus.

Police found Ewonus's body inside a parked car in Kansas City, Kan., in June of 2015. Ewonous was just 22 years old.

Fielder has been charged with second degree murder in the case.

The first two trials ended in a hung jury.