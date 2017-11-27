× Motorcycle rider in serious condition after being hit by car in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A motorcycle rider is in serious condition with critical injuries Monday night after being hit by a car in Olathe, police say.

The motorcyclist was hit while traveling east on Santa Fe Street over Interstate 35, Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney said.

The motorcycle rider has a head injury but was talking when he was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Bonney said officers are still trying to determine what happened.