Off-duty officer who shot, killed man waving gun at Lenexa Costco has more than 20 years of experience with KCK force

LENEXA, Kan. -- On Monday it looked like it was business as usual the Costco off I-35 and 95th Street in Lenexa, where the day before an off-duty officer shot and killed man waving a gun.

By early Monday afternoon, there were cars in the parking lot, people walking in and out of the membership club.

On Sunday the parking lot was packed with people running out of the store panicked. Police say a man was brandishing a weapon inside the store, which was filled with shoppers.

Among those shoppers was an off-duty Kansas City, Kan., police officer. That officer shot and killed the man.

While we know very little about either man, Fox 4 has learned that the off-duty officer has more than two decades of experience in law enforcement. According to KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler, Captain Michael Howell, "was confronted with a deadly force situation, during which time he discharged his firearm killing an armed assailant."

"Captain Howell has requested that the media respect him, his family and their request for privacy at this time," Chief Zeigler said in a statement Monday.

Details surrounding the man who was shot, what he was saying, what he was doing, and why he was doing it have not yet been released.

Since this case involves an officer, the Johnson County officer-involved shooting investigation team is leading the case.

Fox 4 has reached out to several people in both Kansas City, Kan., Police Department, the Lenexa Police Department, and the Johnson County District Attorney`s Office for information.

