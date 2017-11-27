One person killed in explosion at new Garmin headquarters in Olathe, officials say

OLATHE, Kan. — A worker has died Monday afternoon after an explosion at the new Garmin headquarters, Olathe Fire Department said.

The new headquarters is currently under construction at 1550 S. Mahaffie Circle in Olathe. The incident happened at 2:15 p.m. Monday.

The company overseeing the construction of the new headquarters issued the following statement:

“McCownGordon Construction would like to express our firm’s deepest sympathy to the victim’s family, friends and co-workers. We understand that local authorities, as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are currently investigating the incident. It is inappropriate for us to comment at this time.”

