‘Open Spaces’ will bring art to outdoor areas throughout KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Organizers say Kansas City is on the verge of becoming an international profile in the art world.

Monday they announced plans for Open Spaces.

Open Spaces will put visual and performing arts inside parks throughout Kansas City next fall. The majority of the work will be found inside Swope Park.

"It's under-utilized for sure, and I think that was part of the mayor's vision that something really important for the park," Soctt Francis, Open Spaces co-founder said.

Organizers say this could become a signature arts event for Kansas City. The event will last for 60 days starting on Aug. 25.