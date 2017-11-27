× Seafood Orzo Pasta by Chef Ryan Sneed

Through the month of November, the ‘Hopps Helps’ fundraising campaign is raising money to help children in need in our area and those living with Parkinson’s. They hope to raise $30,000.

To help, purchase a heart for only $1. Every heart you purchase, you receive an entry to win a $500 KC Hopps gift card. The more you donate, the more chances to win! Click here for a list of KC Hopps locations. Among them, is Barley’s Kitchen + Tap in Shawnee and Overland Park. Barley’s Kitchen + Tap chef Ryan Sneed joined us on the Fox 4 Morning Show to share his Seafood Orzo Pasta.

For more information:

• http://kchopps.com/hopps-helps/

• http://www.barleyskitchenandtap.com

Seafood Orzo Pasta

Recipe Serves 5 to 6

4 Tbl Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 Large Scallops

2 tsp Fresh Minced Garlic

8-10 Black Mussels

8-10 Clams of Choice

8-10 Medium Sized Shrimp, Peels and tails removed

2 Fish Filets ( Cod, Bass, Mahi, Wahoo, Snapper )

1 10 oz can of Artichoke Hearts

2 oz Kalamata Olives, Halved

2 oz Sundried Tomatoes

Salt and Pepper to taste

Pinch of Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

12 fl oz White Wine

1 lemon, juice squeezed

2 Tbl Fresh Basil

2 Tbl Fresh Parsley

1 – 1 lb package of Orzo Pasta, prepared according to package instructions

8 oz ( 2 sticks) unsalted butter cut into small cubes

Parmesan Cheese to Taste

In a large sauté pan, heat the oil to a very hot sizzle and add the scallops. Shake the pan slightly to keep it from sticking but do not flip it over until a nice brown crust forms on the scallops Add the minced garlic, and all of the seafood. Mix to incorporate Add the artichokes, olives, tomatoes and spices to incorporate Let cook for 30 seconds then deglaze the pan with white wine. Add the fresh herbs and place a lid on the sauté pan to cook for about 1 minute After the liquids have reduced by about 1/2, add the lemon juice and the cooked orzo pasta. Turn the heat off and fold in the butter to melt

Serve directly from the sauté pan with crusty bread and fresh parmesan cheese3