‘She chooses me and I choose her,’ said Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was clearly touched by this comment her fiance made during their first interview since their engagement. Watch the video of this sweet couple, who will marry in the spring.

"That sense of responsibility was essentially from day one or maybe a couple of months in when I suddenly realized... I know that I'm in love with this girl and I hope that she's in love with me. We still have to sit down on the sofa and I still have to have some pretty frank conversations with her to say what you're letting yourself in for is, it's a big deal. It's not easy for anybody. But I know at the end of the day she chooses me and I choose her and therefore whatever we have to tackle together or individually it will always be us together as a team," said Harry.

Shortly after the announcement (but before the interview) the two made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced.

Harry, wearing a blue suit and tie, said he was "thrilled" and said details about his proposal will come out later. He was then asked if the proposal was romantic, and he replied: "Of course!"

Markle, who said she was "so happy," was wearing an engagement ring for the first time in public. She held Harry's hand and rubbed his arm.

They left with their arms around each other. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016.