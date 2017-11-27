Son charged with beating mother with skillet on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KCMO man is facing charges that he brutally beat and strangled his own mother on Thanksgiving.

Larry J. Oates, 55, is charged with 1st degree assault and armed criminal action after, prosecutors allege, he struck his mother in the head with a skillet, knocking her to the floor, then got on top of her, strangled her and beat her unconscious with his fists.

Police were dispatched to a residence near 52nd and Indiana on Thursday in regard to an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim with numerous bruises and bleeding from her head and face. Her clothes were covered in blood, with blood on the floor and dining room table as well.

She was immediately transported to a local hospital. Officers at the scene found the suspect to have blood on his clothes.

According to court documents, the victim told police she had an argument with her son, when she sat down at the table. She said Oates hit her in the back of the head with a 6-inch skillet, causing her to fall to the floor. At that point, she said Oates got on top of her and choked her. She said she attempted to fight back, but that Oates only became more vicious.

She told police at that point she began to pray, and that Oates told her there was no need because she “would be with Jesus soon.” She said she begged him to stop, but he continued to beat her face with his fists.

She said she eventually passed out from the savage beating and did not wake up until paramedics arrived.

Police observed numerous bruises and marks consistent with strangulation on the victim, and said that her left eye was completely hemorrhaged and bulged out.

Oates’s brother told police before they arrived he came to the home and found his mother lying on the floor and Oates appeared to be in a daze. He said Oates was pacing around the home not knowing what to do. The brother immediately called 911.

Police arrested Oates at the scene. Oates told police his mother had an accident, but later said he believes she was assaulted, although he denied attacking her or having an argument with her.