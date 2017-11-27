Surveillance video catches man beating woman at gas station in KCMO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Note: The surveillance video footage of the attack, included in the video above, may be difficult to watch for some people.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A brutal attack at a gas station was caught on camera, and the victim -- a woman who works at the gas station -- was beaten so badly, she ended up in the hospital.

Now her boss and others in the community want to find the person responsible, and they hope surveillance video footage will help.

On Wednesday, just a day before Thanksgiving, the attack started inside the BP gas station at Meyer and Troost, but it quickly spilled outside.

The video shows a man beating the gas station employee.

Other employees said they know the man as "Meryum," and he's bothered the woman before. This time, the employees said, she decided to confront him.

At one point, Meryum seems to stop and talk to a woman nearby. Then he continues the attack. The woman suffered a broken nose and broken jaw

It's unknown what sparked the attack, but leaders do know justice needs to be served quickly.

"She was defenseless. She was a woman," BP Manager Darlene Wahwassuck said. "She was small compared to him. It was just senseless. I just cannot believe the man did this to her."

Anyone with information about the assault can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.