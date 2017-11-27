Watch live: Sen. Al Franken makes statement following accusations of inappropriate touching

WASHINGTON — Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken is scheduled to make a statement Monday at noon. Click here to open a new window for the livestream if you aren’t seeing it in the player above.

Three women allege Franken grabbed their buttocks during campaign events; a fourth woman says Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour.

Franken tells The Associated Press that he’s focused on returning to work on Monday and that he’ll work to regain voters’ trust. Franken initially avoided the public eye when allegations first surfaced earlier this month.

Franken still disputes Leeann Tweeden’s account of a forced kiss, calling it a “normal rehearsal” for a skit the two were performing. And he says he never intentionally grabbed or squeezed a woman’s buttocks.

But he says he’s taking responsibility and says it’s important “that we listen to women.” He says it’s too early to decide whether he’ll run for a third term in 2020.