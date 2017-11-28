28-year-old woman dead after shooting near 7th Street and Armstrong Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- One person is dead Tuesday morning after she was shot near 7th Street and Armstrong Avenue.

Police say they responded to southbound I-35 and Antioch around 12:30 a.m. to assist a Mission Police Officer on a traffic stop. The Mission officer noticed the female passenger had been shot. Police say they believe the man was driving fast to get the woman to the hospital

"The preliminary investigation revealed she was meeting with an acquaintance," KCK spokesperson Officer Cameron Morgan said. "That’s all that’s all I know for sure right now. I cannot confirm if she was visiting the casino, but I know she’s not from our city, she and someone else was coming to our city to meet with another individual."

Police say the female had a faint pulse so they performed CPR, but the 28-year-old woman died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

"Right now I have no suspect information at this time, no suspect descriptors," Officer Morgan said. "Still really early in the investigation. I am sure once we look at all the surveillance cameras in the area, we will have more information to release later today."

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.