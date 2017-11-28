× 61-year-old KCMO woman dead following crash along I-35 just north of Holt, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County, Mo., Monday afternoon.

According the the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s online crash report, a 2009 Ford Escape heading south on I-35 one mile north of Holt, Mo., in the driving lane attempted to get over into the passing lane and hit the front right side of another vehicle heading in the same direction. The impact caused both vehicles to spin into the median.

The 2003 Toyota Camry that was struck came to a rest in the median on its wheels. The Ford Escape Debra Armstrong, 61, was driving went over both of the northbound lanes of traffic, struck the guard rail and went over the embankment. It eventually came to a rest on the east side of I-35 on its driver’s side.

Armstrong, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.